Rafael dos Anjos has finally opened up about the fight that never happened against Conor McGregor at UFC 196, claiming that he would have beat the Irishman.

Rafael Dos Anjos and McGregor were supposed to throw down with the UFC lightweight title on the line at the event. Conor McGregor had recently won the UFC featherweight title at UFC 194 against Jose Aldo and was looking to achieve the much-coveted champ-champ status.

However, the fight never came to fruition as dos Anjos was forced out of the fight due to an injury.

RDA subsequently went on to lose his title to Eddie Alvarez whom McGregor later beat at UFC 205 to become the champ-champ. Now that dos Anjos is done with his stint at welterweight and back to the 155lbs division, he believes that he might set up a date with the Irishman in the future.

Rebooking Conor McGregor fight makes sense, believes Rafael dos Anjos

Speaking about his preparation for the canceled fight against McGregor, dos Anjos said that he was fully ready for the fight and gave some very good sparring partners a hard time.

“I’m past that[fight against Conor McGregor]. But, I believe that me being back at lightweight, this fight could happen. We never know. This a combat sport, injuries happen, it was bad for me,” Rafael dos Anjos said to Morning Kombat. “I am back at lightweight. Anything can happen. We were scheduled to fight twice, me and Conor, so we will see.”

Rafael dos Anjos has one win in his last five fights and will be looking to pick up a much-needed victory against Paul Felder this weekend at UFC Vegas 14. This will be RDA's first fight in the 155lbs division since 2016.

Rafael Dos Anjos is 4-1 in his last 5 at welterweight. Think he gets back into the win column this weekend in his return to lightweight? #UFCVegas14

Conor McGregor is expected to take on former opponent Dustin Poirier in a rematch at lightweight which might take place at UFC 257 in January 2021. This will be McGregor's return to the 155lbs division after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229.