Rafael dos Anjos speculated to be backup for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Rafael dos Anjos could possibly pose as a backup fighter if either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier cannot compete at UFC 264.

MMA Fighting's Damon Martin tweeted out information regarding the former UFC lightweight champion's presence at the Fighters' Hotel in Las Vegas leading up to UFC 264.

Rafael Dos Anjos is in Las Vegas this week and he was seen at the fighter hotel cutting weight with his trainers.



UFC never made any official announcement about a backup for McGregor vs. Poirier 3 but take that for what you will... #UFC264 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 8, 2021

Although there is no confirmation from the UFC regarding the news yet, it is very plausible that the promotion would reserve a high-level fighter like Rafael dos Anjos in the eventuality of their biggest event of the year taking a hit.

3 months post surgery, I’m officially back to business #RDA2.0 pic.twitter.com/0AsPuk0Gpn — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 18, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos recently made his comeback to the lightweight division in an incredible fight with 'The Irish Dragon' Paul Felder. The two locked horns at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Dos Anjos on November 14, 2020.

Prior to his fight with Felder, the Brazilian was coming off two consecutive losses as a welterweight.

How does Rafael dos Anjos match up against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

Rafael dos Anjos has continued to evolve his game despite the many setbacks he has faced over his career. The former champion holds a professional record of 30-13-0.

His impeccable ground game stems from his vast Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, having been the world champion. When it comes to striking, dos Anjos has never ceased working towards making his skillset well-rounded and now holds a high rank in Muay Thai.

That's why the traditional BJJ fighter was able to go toe-to-toe with seasoned striker Paul Felder and then dominate on the ground to bag a split-decision victory.

After the battle, nothing but respect between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos 🤜 🤛#UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/5JEYFkOIsa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 15, 2020

If facing Dustin Poirier, dos Anjos will prove to be a much more complete fighter than Conor McGregor. However, he is arguably a worse matchup for the Irishman than the Louisiana native. McGregor has struggled with high-level grapplers before, and dos Anjos, one of the biggest fighters in the 155lbs division, could prove to be too much for the Irishman on short notice.

Rafael dos Anjos was on the receiving end of Conor McGregor's "red panty night" jibe

Conor McGregor has made many press conferences in the UFC memorable with his witty humor and antics. One of the most infamous moments he had on the mic was when he described what a 'Conor McGregor fight' means for other fighters on the UFC roster.

RDA forever one step away from that red panty night... https://t.co/RKQN918g9I — SUNS IN 6 AL-SHATTI (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2021

RDA and McGregor were part of a press conference where the Brazilian was asked whether he would fight the Irishman instead of his opponent Donald Cerrone.

While Rafael dos Anjos replied with subtlety, calling the fight with Conor McGregor "easy money," the Irishman went on one of his most famous monologs, saying:

“When you sign to fight me it’s a celebration. You ring back home... you ring your wife… ‘Baby we’ve done it. We’re rich baby. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We’re rich baby…' You would take that fight like everyone else up here… I am the money fight in the male sh*t at all weight divisions so f*ck everybody else up here”.

Watch the interaction below:

