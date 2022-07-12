Rafael dos Anjos has had toughest schedule of opponents in history of the UFC, says Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub recently stated that Rafael dos Anjos has faced the toughest set of opponents that any fighter has come across in the history of the UFC.

Dos Anjos suffered a loss to Rafael Fiziev this past weekend at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev. That said, the former champion has gone up against mighty opponents like 'Ataman' throughout the course of his UFC career and succeeded more often than not.

While talking on The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub highlighted how Dos Anjos has fought the best fighters of the UFC's lightweight and welterweight divisions in the course of his career:

"The strength of schedule for dos Anjos is the toughest of all time. When he went to welterweight, look at who he's fought, look at lightweight who he's fought.

"No one's had a tougher schedule of opponents ever in the history of the UFC than Dos Anjos. In the height of him fighting as a lightweight, he's fighting the tip of the spear dude. Name anybody at lightweight, name anybody at 170, he's fought him in their prime."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Rafal dos Anjos:

An overview of Rafael dos Anjos' UFC career

Rafael dos Anjos joined the UFC back in 2008. Since then, he has taken on all comers.

He fought Donald Cerrone, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez, Tony Ferguson, and more, before eventually making a move up to the welterweight division of the UFC.

The Brazilian became the UFC lightweight champion back at UFC 185 when he earned a dominant decision win against Anthony Pettis.

After his loss to Ferguson, 'RDA' went up to the 170 lbs division and took on the very best fighters that it had to offer. He faced the likes of Neil Magny, Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Kevin Lee, Michael Chiesa, and more in the 170 lbs division.

Dos Anjos returned to lightweight in 2020 and was on a two-fight winning streak before Fiziev defeated him this past weekend.

Dos Anjos will go down in history as a bona-fide legend and is a future Hall of Famer. Despite his recent loss, the former lightweight king is still a problem for anybody in the division. Fans might expect him to take on another tough opponent when the Brazilian makes his octagon return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far