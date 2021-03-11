Rafael dos Anjos tries to tempt Khabib out of retirement with intriguing Islam Makhachev callout

In the aftermath of his win at UFC 259, Islam Makhachev has called out former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian responded to the call-out by trying to tempt Makhachev's long-term friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, to step out of his retirement.

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked the final defense of his UFC lightweight championship by beating Justin Gaethje. Immediately after the fight, The Eagle announced his retirement and stated that he wouldn't fight with the absence of his father in his corner.

If your brother @TeamKhabib fight me after I beat you let’s do it. https://t.co/V64Dwk4lH7 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 10, 2021

Following his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov hyped up his fellow teammate Islam Makhachev. And at the recent UFC 259 pay-per-view, the latter defeated Drew Dober via submission to mark his return to the Octagon.

With the win, Islam has now shifted his focus towards RDA and wants to settle unfinished business with the former lightweight champion. However, dos Anjos has made it known that he will fight Makhachev only if Khabib agrees to step out of his retirement for a rematch against RDA.

Islam also responded to Rafael dos Anjos' callout with the following tweet:

I’ll make sure Khabib keeps enjoying his retirement. Let’s go 👊🏼 https://t.co/OJwuVYNeln pic.twitter.com/Nyb26BCe9W — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos has been one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster

Rafael dos Anjos competed twice inside the Octagon in 2020. His first fight of the year was at welterweight when he lost to Michael Chiesa. The former UFC lightweight champion ended the year with a win over Paul Felder.

Dos Anjos has mostly competed in the welterweight division over the course of the past few years but is now committed to fighting at 155. It remains to be seen if he'll be given an opportunity to work his way up top a title shot.

Advertisement

The lightweight division's situation is unclear at the moment, with Dana White still hopeful of luring Khabib Nurmagomedov back.

A fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev could very much be a possibility, especially if Khabib is to vacate the UFC lightweight title and a new champion is to be crowned.