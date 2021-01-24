Rafael Dos Anjos vows to retire Conor McGregor with leg kicks after UFC 257 loss

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has finally came to pass at UFC 257 and the Irishman tasted his second defeat in the lightweight division.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos took to Twitter to comment on the fight. McGregor succumbed to the leg kicks that the Diamond kept throwing at him throughout the two rounds of the fight.

Dos Anjos took a jibe at Conor McGregor by stating that the former double champ will have to consider retirement upon facing his leg kicks. This isn't the first time as the two lightweights have locked horns on Twitter previously as well.

I think I would retire Conor with my kicks #UFC257 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 24, 2021

Previous altercations between Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos

At SUG 19, Rafael Dos Anjos competed against Donald Cerrone in December of 2020. Cerrone ended up tapping Dos Anjos, which caused McGregor to take a jab at the former lightweight champion.

This was not taken lightly by Dos Anjos and he immediately replied by saying that he has defeated Cowboy in an MMA bout and defended his lightweight strap.

Stfu Connor!! Double win submission ?? It started with the ambar on. It was a fun and friendly match. I make a living with MMA and you saw what happen twice when me and Donald fought MMA. https://t.co/zQUWmSDqbp — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 23, 2020

Conor McGregor was supposed to face Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of UFC 196 for the lightweight belt. But due to an unforeseen injury, Dos Anjos had to pull out of the main event. The Irishman later faced Eddie Alvarez and captured the 155 pounds strap to become the first double champ in the UFC.

After his fight against Paul Felder in November last year, Rafael Dos Anjos called out the Irishman and stated that a fight between them is bound to happen in the future as Khabib Nurmagomedov is supposedly retired.

"I think if Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is really retired, it will leave the division wide-open," Dos Anjos said in his post-fight interview. "If you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division. Everybody else is all interim champions. I think if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make."