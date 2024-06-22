Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino: Full results

The looked-forward-to Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino clash has now concluded. Held on Friday night at the BleauLive Theater in the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, Nevada, the event may not have featured big-name stars, but it certainly provided a series of exceptional performances. Here's a comprehensive recap of the fight, along with the complete event results.

In the main event, Espinoza successfully defended his WBO featherweight title for the first time, securing a fourth-round TKO victory over compatriot Chirino.

'El Divino' delivered a commanding performance, flooring Chirino three times. The first knockdown came from a powerful left hook in the opening round, the second from a precise left to the body in the third, and Espinoza sealed the deal with a relentless flurry of punches in the fourth round.

In the opening round, Chirino clipped Espinoza with a right hand and a pair of left hooks as Espinoza tried to control the distance with his jab. However, Espinoza's power quickly sent Chirino to the canvas. Shaken, the challenger hesitated to close the gap, lacking the reach advantage.

In round three, the defending champion's combinations flowed, with a right uppercut setting up a body shot that dropped Chirino again. In round four, Espinoza's relentless assault led to a final knockdown, and the referee stopped the fight at 2:45.

In the co-main event, Andres Cortes missed weight but still secured a unanimous decision victory over Abraham Nova in their 10-round super featherweight bout, albeit with a controversial scorecard.

Both fighters had their moments in the opening round, but Cortes was more accurate. 'SuperNova struggled with Cortes' uppercuts, particularly in the second round. The third saw Nova shift momentum with effective body shots, making him the busier fighter.

By the second half, 'Savage' was often forced to clinch and use defense to counter Nova's aggression. Despite fatigue and being backed against the ropes, Cortes managed to land key shots. The fight concluded with Cortes winning by unanimous decision, 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino - Troy Isley, Floyd Diaz and others emerge victorious

Check out the full card results below:

Main Event

Rafael Espinoza (c.) def. Sergio Chirino by TKO at 2:45 in round four: WBO featherweight title

Under Card

Andres Cortes def. Abraham Nova by unanimous decision (97-97, 97-93, 96-94): super featherweight

Troy Isley def. Javier Martinez by unanimous decision (97-91, 97-91, 96-92): middleweight

Floyd Diaz def. Francisco Pedroza by unanimous decision (78-73, 78-73, 78-73): bantamweight

Demler Zamora def. Jose Antonio Meza by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73): super featherweight

Bryan Polaco def. Richard Acevedo by TKO at 2:51 in round three: super welterweight

Steven Navarro def. Juan Pablo Meza by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54): super flyweight