"First 4 rounds tennis" - Rafael Fiziev adds unique stipulation to hilarious Rafael Nadal call-out

Rafael Fiziev adds a stipulation to Rafael Nadal call-out [Photo credit: The Mac Life on YouTube]
Modified Jul 10, 2022 01:55 PM IST

After calling out Rafael Nadal in his post-fight interview, Rafael Fiziev has added a unique stipulation to his challenge.

Fiziev recently earned the bragging rights to be called "the best Rafael in the UFC" by defeating former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in their main event clash. However, the Kyrgyzstan native, who now represents Azerbaijan, doesn't seem to be content with the title.

In his quest to be recognized as "the best Rafael in sports," the lightweight contender issued a hilarious call-out to the Spanish tennis icon. During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the 29-year-old said:

"Now I wanna say, now we know who the best Rafael is in the UFC. Now we know! And now I wanna make new challenge, 'Who is the best Rafa in sports?' Rafael Nadal, come here!"

Watch the video below:

"Now we know who is the best Rafael in the UFC!" - @RafaelFiziev 😤 #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/Pbsdq6TPpM

Moments after his fight, Fiziev took to Twitter to add a stipulation to his strange challenge. He said he'd face Nadal in four rounds of tennis, which will be followed by one round of mixed martial arts.

Check out Rafael Fiziev's tweet below:

First 4 rounds tennis 🎾, 5th round MMA @RafaelNadal 😅 twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Of course, this wasn't the first time Fiziev made a weird call-out after his fight. Proving to be one of the most fun-loving individuals in the UFC, he has made it his gimmick to call out non-fighters like social media personality Hasbulla Magomedov and comedian Vince Vaughn.

Rafael Fiziev reflects on his win over Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael Fiziev successfully neutralized Rafael dos Anjos' strong suit due to his tremendous takedown defense. Although the Brazilian successfully landed one takedown, it didn't matter in the end as his grappling played an insignificant role in the outcome of the fight.

Speaking about his impeccable defensive grappling during the UFC Vegas 58 post-fight show, the up-and-coming lightweight contender said:

"One time, he took me down. But it is no problem. He broke my record, 95.5% [takedown defense rating]. Now I'm not number two anymore. But it is what it is. I'm not just a Muay Thai fighter, I've started fighting MMA a long, long time ago. I'm not only Muay Thai from the beginning."

Watch the comments in the clip below:

