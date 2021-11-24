"He have more potential" - Rafael Fiziev gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev made his predictions about Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira in a recent episode of Lynch on Sports.

"I think Dustin Poirier will win. I think Poirier, he have like more potential. He more stronger, you know, more. But yeah, of course, Oliveira, he had good grappling and stand up he good too. But, I think, Poirier, he's more tough, you know, I think."

Check out Rafael Fidziev's predictions for UFC 269 below:

UFC 269 is set to see Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight title for the first time against Dustin Poirier. The fight is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Dustin Poirier talks about the hardest puncher he has ever faced

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, in an interview with Valuetainment's Patrick Bet-David, acknowledged that Conor McGregor is the toughest puncher he's ever encountered in his UFC career.

Speaking of UFC megastar Conor McGregor and his hard-hitting striking abilities, 'The Diamond said:

"Conor McGregor, no doubt about it. As the biggest puncher I fought? Yeah, he's a special individual for sure. Fought him in 2014, lost and that was , you know in his trajectory was just... sky was the limit. He was on his way up and he tore through everybody and became a two-weight world champion. But yeah I fought him twice this year... It's still the same, very dangerous. it's just I have felt differently, mentally going into it"

Further into the interview, Poirier also mentioned that he felt mentally different coming into his rematch and trilogy showdown with McGregor.

The 32-year-old American fighter revealed that it was his "mental side" that caused him to lose the first fight against the Irishman and helped him win the second and third.

Dustin Poirier faced the 'Mystic Mac' for the first time at UFC 178, where 'The Diamond' was knocked out by Conor Mcgregor in the first round itself.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier faced each other for the second time at UFC 257 this year where 'The Diamond' avenged his earlier defeat by being the first person to knock out McGregor.

The final bout of the trilogy between the two was hosted at UFC 264 this year, where the 'Notorious' suffered a first-round TTKO after he suffered a gruesome leg injury.

