Rafael Fiziev plays matchmaker post-RDA win, says lightweight division needs "new broken noses"

Rafael Fiziev wants to shake things up in the lightweight division following his emphatic fifth-round knockout win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58. After four closely contested rounds, Fiziev displayed the vicious power in his hands in the final round, knocking out the former lightweight champion just 18 seconds into the final round.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Rafael Fiziev knocks out former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in round five #UFCVegas58 Rafael Fiziev knocks out former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in round five #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/Ax09kuJEat

Following his win, the 29-year-old is expected to climb up to seventh in the top 10 of the lightweight division. Fiziev knows that ideally, he should be taking on Mateusz Gamrot next, who is ranked No.8 in the division. However, he wants to change things a little.

Fiziev pointed out that over the past few years, the top five in the lightweight division have consisted of more or less the same fighters. He suggested that if he and Gamrot both fight someone from the top five next, that scenario could change drastically and there could be an influx of new blood in the top half of the division.

At the UFC Fight Night Post Show, Fiziev said:

"I'm going to No.7 maybe, Mateusz is No.8, we fight No.7 and No.8 that's good but I think, who I am? I am nothing in the sport but I think, if I fight with someone from top five and Mateusz fight someone from top five because you need to mix it. Top five has long time stayed the same... we need some new blood, new broken noses."

Watch the UFC Fight Night Post Show below:

Rafael Fiziev amuses fans with interesting post-fight callout at UFC Vegas 58

Following his win over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 58, Rafael Fiziev left fans confused by calling out legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal. Fiziev said that now that it has been determined that he's the best "Rafael" in the UFC, he wants to find out "who is the best Rafa" in the entire sporting industry:

"Now we know who the best Rafa in the UFC. Now I want to make a new challenge! Who is the best Rafa in the sport. Rafael Nadal, come on... come on!"

Watch the callout below:

Rafael Fiziev, however, later called out former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje during the post-fight press conference. Fiziev currently has six straight wins under his belt, while Gaethje is off the back of a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

