Rafael Fiziev reflects on UFC 313 loss to Justin Gaethje: "I'm sad because I lost because I wanna win"

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev has weighed in on his recent fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. The two individuals were pitted against each other for a rematch in the co-main event of th fight card, which took place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

'Ataman' came up short on the night, losing the contest via unanimous decision. He recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and reflected on the loss. Fiziev shared that although he was not physically 100 percent before the fight as it was a short-notice matchup, he was mentally excited to share the octagon wtih Gaethje.

'Ataman' added that he was upset because of the loss but he gave it his all in the clash:

Ad

Trending

"Cardio is not so good because it's short notice and I'm not prepared for the fight. But mentally, when I go into the fight, man, for the first time in my life, I smile so much before the fight when I go. I have like 250 fights in my career, almost 300 maybe, and I never smile, never. And this time, I go smile. I'm enjoying. I'm relaxing. I know my people supported me... I'm sad because I lost because I wanna win. I do all my best on this fight, but still, I felt so good in this fight."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rafael Fiziev speaks about possibly changing weight divisions

Rafael Fiziev's next UFC outing might not take place at lightweight. During his conversation with Helwani, 'Ataman' shared that he's contemplating a move to the featherweight division.

Fiziev added that he is not big for the lightweight division and is able to lose weight quickly:

"I'm starting to think, right now, about changing weight divisions because I really cut weight very easily this time and it was shortnotice... Right now, I have to think maybe about it. It's possible [that my next fight is at featherweight]. I think about it long time because I'm not big for this division, I lose weight so easily... I'm 170 [pounds], I wake up [161] pounds. I feel [Gaethje] was bigger. When we fought, I see a big guy."

Ad

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.