Rafael Fiziev shares six-word message following Israel Adesanya's reaction to his knockdown by Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje secured another unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in their rematch at UFC 313.

Fiziev started strong, executing two early takedowns and landing effective strikes in the clinch. However, Gaethje responded with his patented pressure, scoring well in close-range exchanges and dropping Fiziev with a powerful uppercut in the second round. By the third round, Fiziev struggled to keep up with Gaethje's pace while the American dictated the exchanges.

Israel Adesanya praised the intensity of the battle in his routine post-event reaction compilation. He also burst into a delightful cheer while reacting to the second-round knockdown.

Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction below:

Fiziev, despite the loss, reacted to Adesanya's video with a lighthearted six-word response. He wrote:

"Like to see how people enjoy."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comment below:

Rafael Fiziev reacts to Israel Adesanya's live reaction of UFC 313 co-main event. [Screenshots courtesy: @stylebender on Instagram]

This was Fiziev's third consecutive loss inside the octagon. Gaethje snapped his six-fight winning streak in their first clash at UFC 286. Following that fight, Fiziev locked horns with Mateusz Gamrot and suffered a TKO loss due to a knee injury.

The rematch against Gaethje marked his return to the octagon for the first time since September 2023. Despite the loss, Fiziev remains a fan-favorite fighter, and the 32-year-old has plenty of matchup options to explore in the talent-stacked lightweight division.

Rafael Fiziev reacts to UFC 313 loss against Justin Gaethje in short-notice fight

Rafael Fiziev suffered his second loss to Justin Gaethje after stepping in on short notice at UFC 313. Despite a strong start, Fiziev struggled as Gaethje took control in the later rounds.

Fiziev replaced the injured Dan Hooker and returned after a long layoff due to a leg injury. Following the fight, he addressed his fans, apologizing for the loss and congratulating Gaethje. Despite the setback, Fiziev’s performance earned him a post-fight bonus,

He took to X to issue a statement following the loss and wrote:

"Sorry guys I let you down and didn’t get the win. Congratulations to Justin, it was great to share octagon with you."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's X post below:

