  • Rafael Fiziev teases featherweight move after UFC 313 loss to Justin Gaethje: "Everybody will be in trouble"

Rafael Fiziev teases featherweight move after UFC 313 loss to Justin Gaethje: "Everybody will be in trouble"

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:27 GMT
UFC 313: Gaethje v Fiziev - Source: Getty
Rafael Fiziev (center) teases featherweight move after Justin Gaethje (left) loss [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Rafael Fiziev made his return to the octagon last weekend after a nearly 18-month hiatus, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje in the co-main event of UFC 313. It marked the third consecutive loss for the No.11-ranked lightweight, and he recently teased a move down to featherweight.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Ataman' discussed the potential move, saying:

"I'm starting to think, right now, about changing weight divisions because I really cut weight very easily this time and it was short notice... Right now, I have to think maybe about it... It's possible [that my next fight is at featherweight]. I think about it long time because I'm not big for this division and my body, I lose weight so easily... I'm 170, I wake up 161. I feel [Gaethje] was bigger. When we fought, I see a big guy."
When asked if he's ever fought at featherweight, Fiziev stated:

"Oh, long time ago when I was in the beginning... I also don't think about [potential opponents at featherweight], but I want to fight with top guys, with some of the top guys. These guys are very interesting, all of the guys in the top-10. Everybody is very interesting. These guys will have trouble if I come there. They'll be in trouble, man, everybody."
Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments on moving to featherweight below:

While the lightweight title picture is crowded, there is a much clearer path to an opportunity to fight for the belt at featherweight. It is unclear if Fiziev will follow through with the move or if he will immediately get a top-ranked opponent.

Rafael Fiziev apologizes to fans after UFC 313 loss

Rafael Fiziev attempted to come back from a long stretch of inactivity caused by injury on short notice at UFC 313. Following his unanimous decision loss to Justin Gaethje, the No.11-ranked lightweight took to X to apologize to fans, posting:

"Sorry guys I let you down and didn’t get the win. Congratulations to Justin, it was great to share octagon with you"

Check out Rafael Fiziev's post apologizing to fans below:

Fiziev received plenty of support from fans, with many noting that his short-notice performance was admirable. The No.11-ranked lightweight had been out since September 2023 when he tore his ACL at UFC Fight Night 228, suffering a second-round TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot. He previously lost to Gaethje via majority decision at UFC 286, snapping a six-fight win streak.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
