"Rage impairs your reading ability" - Jamahal Hill's apology after misinterpreting fan support as a call demanding "humility" sparks online frenzy

Jamahal Hill remains sidelined as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week back in July last year. Although 'Sweet Dreams' vacated the light heavyweight title upon suffering the injury, he shared that he has been promised a title bout upon his return.

Twitter user @MAZDHARMMA shared that he was hoping the No.1-ranked light heavyweight reclaims his title, stating:

"We need you to humble Alex Pereira champ"

Unfortunately, Hill misinterpreted the support, responding with:

"Humble my n**s bro I’m humble to those that humble they self!!! Point in fact Who are to tell me to be humble? What experience do you have with what I do daily?"

After exchanging several tweets, the former light heavyweight champion realized his mistake and apologized.

Check out Jamahal Hill's back-and-forth with a fan below:

Jamahal Hill questions the consistency of the pound-for-pound list

Jamahal Hill fell off the pound-for-pound list as he recovers from surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon. The former light heavyweight champion recently voiced his displeasure with the inconsistency of the list, tweeting:

"Crazy how a year ago when I won the title in a record setting performance and showed complete dominance, but was only ranked 14 never going past 12 P4P!!! But everybody else that has won a title was immediately put in the top 8? Even off a split decision that most saw u lose! 🤯"

Check out Jamahal Hill's tweet on the pound-for-pound list below:

While Hill did not reach higher than 12th, he did not have the opportunity to defend his belt and ascend further up the list due to the injury. He will reportedly fight for the title upon his return to the octagon, giving him the chance to climb the rankings.