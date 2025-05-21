Rambolek ready to 'climb all the way' to bantamweight Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship: "My ultimate goal"

Current No. 5 ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon is not content with his place in the rankings of the division, as he aspires to be the king of it.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, ahead of his scheduled clash with Russian contender Dmitrii Kovtun on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 in front of his home crowd at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Rambolek said that he wants to reign as the undisputed titleholder and reach the pinnacle of success.

"My ultimate goal isn't just to keep my name in the rankings; it's to climb all the way to the World Championship level."

The 22-year-old is on a tear right now with three straight victories over Soner Sen, Craig Coakley, and most recently, Parham Gheirati.

Rambolek aims to extend this streak against 'The Silent Assassin' and possibly earn a shot at the vacant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Rambolek looks to exploit hole in Dmitrii Kovtun's defense to beat him at ONE Fight Night 32

During the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Kiatpetch standout gave a quick assessment of Kovtun's style and how he would fare against it.

According to Rambolek, he would take full advantage of the holes in his game and his depleted gas tank, while being cautious of his best attack, as he explained:

"[Kovtun] seems to run out of steam towards the end and doesn't really have a tight defense. He likes to wait and counter. His strength is his left hook, but I have no problem with his southpaw style. Don't forget I beat Kulabdam, and he's a southpaw, too."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

