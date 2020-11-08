Ramiz Brahimaj suffers gruesome ear injury in UFC Vegas 13 defeat to Max Griffin (Graphic)

UFC newcomer Ramiz Brahimaj had a debut to forget against Max Griffin at UFC Vegas 13.

Brahimaj took on a battle-hardened Max Griffin in the second prelims bout of the night. Their fight was stopped in the third round after Brahimaj suffered a gruesome ear injury after an elbow from Griffin.

WARNING: Graphic image and video below.

While it seemed that Brahimaj would be able to continue the fight, the referee stepped in due to the severity of the injury.

The finish put Griffin back in the win column after two consecutive losses and going on a 1-4 run in his previous five UFC outings.

He showed aggressive intent early in the fight, bloodying his newcomer opponent’s face and badly damaging his left eye.

Griffin was easily leading going into the final round of the fight but it seemed as if Brahimaj would be tough enough to avoid a stoppage on his UFC debut.

Griffin also landed an unintentional low blow in the second round of the fight. While Brahimaj looked visibly hurt, he was able to continue and start the third round of the bout.

However, a perfectly landed elbow seemed to have taken off Brahimaj’s ear and the fight was called off.

