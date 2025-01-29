Rampage Jackson reflects on stolen car ordeal: "Police made me feel like I had something to do with it"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is known to be fond of cars and is often seen posting pictures of the same on his social media. He recently became a victim of burglary, as one of his cars was stolen. It was later recovered, and Jackson shared some details of the whole ordeal on his social media handles.

'Rampage' wrote:

"Yesterday it really dawned on me how MMA has influenced my life. All because my car got stolen. Since i found my car the police made me feel like i had something to do with it. When it was because of how i wrapped my car and the MPE sticker i had on it (ig 4 more)."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the professional front, Jackson is scheduled to return to action this year in a boxing bout against his former rival Rashad Evans. The duo faced each other in a MMA bout at UFC 114 where Evans defeated Jackson by unanimous decision.

When 'Rampage' Jackson shared his thoughts on banning Jon Jones' oblique kicks from MMA

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson had a long career in MMA. He held the UFC's light heavyweight title from May 2007 to July 2008. He also notably faced Jon Jones once, when the two went to war over Jones' 205-pound strap.

Jackson failed to capitalize on the title opportunity and lost the fight due to a fourth-round submission to Jones. 'Bones' uses the oblique kick to great effect to immobilize his rivals. Besides the kicks, 'Rampage' also claimed to suffer multiple eye pokes through the course of the bout.

On episode #159 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the former UFC light heavyweight champion reflected on the bout and expressed his thoughts on the oblique kick with Joe Rogan:

"I think that should be illegal bro...I'm thinking of starting my own MMA league like Rampage style, you know what I'm saying, like what I think MMA should be like and I'm gonna make that shit illegal. That one thing...that oblique kick, f*ck that sh*t."

Watch Rampage Jackson's views on the oblique kick below (1:36:07):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.