'Rampage' Jackson says he made the most money of his career fighting in the UFC

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has said that he made the largest sum of his entire fighting career during his stint in the UFC.

Speaking on the Yamatodamashii Podcast, the former UFC light heavyweight champion talked about his earnings in the UFC.

The 43-year-old said that, despite making the most money of his career there, he should have received more from the multi-billion dollar promotion.

"I made the most money I ever made fighting in the UFC. I did, you know. But, I didn't make what I felt like I was owed but you know, I made a lot of money in the UFC."

Jackson started his career in the UFC in February 2007. He knocked out Marvin Eastman in the second round on his debut at UFC 67.

In just his second fight in the promotion, Jackson faced UFC legend Chuck Liddell for light heavyweight gold. It took the Tennessee native less than two minutes of the opening round to put Liddell away, crowning him the new 205-pound king of the UFC.

Jackson had a total of 13 fights in the UFC. The 43-year-old got his hand raised in eight of them. His last appearance in the octagon took place in April 2015 when he edged out a decision victory against Fabio Maldonado at UFC 186.

'Rampage' Jackson is not too excited about the idea of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

In November, 'Rampage' Jackson appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. During the interaction, the former Pride champion was asked about his thoughts on potentially being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Jackson replied by saying:

"I say no right now. Honor me with a f*****g check, you know what I'm saying? MMA fighters, we don't, we're not like baseball players, we're not like football players. We don't get no pension or nothing like that."

