Randa Markos vs Mackenzie Dern in the works for UFC 253 in September

Mackenzie Dern is all set to return to the UFC octagon for the third time in less than 12 months. As per MMA Fighting, she will face Randa Markos at UFC 253 in September. After bouncing back from a loss to Amanda Ribas by securing a historic win over Hannah Cifers, Mackenzie Dern will be entering the cage having gone 2-1 in her last three.

Mackenzie Dern has shown a lot of improvement over the past few months. When Mackenzie Dern lost her perfect record, she had expressed how she felt a burden was off her back and now that she could focus more on fighting. Mackenzie Dern had said that it made her want to take risks.

"It only makes me hungrier to get back in there. You’re a bit worried when you’re undefeated, (thinking) ‘is this opponent a good fight for me,’ thinking about strategies and whatnot. And now, after you have your first loss, you just want to get in there and fight and take risks."

Great opportunity for Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern displayed that in her last fight as she delivered a very strong performance in her fight after that. Now is the time to prove it to everyone once and for all that she isn't just a hyped prospect but a force to be reckoned with and who better to do that against than Randa Markos.

Randa Markos has been a part of the UFC women's strawweight division since its inception. If Mackenzie Dern wants to send a strong message to the entire division, a win over her would be an amazing way to do so. Mackenzie Dern, however, must remember that Markos is known for delivering strong upset wins. She managed to defeat former champion Carla Esparza and back in the Ultimate Fighter show, she overcame a higher-ranked Tecia Torres.

Randa Markos too is coming off a loss to the same fighter as Mackenzie Dern -- Amanda Ribas.