Randy Brown claims UFC removed padding from new gloves: "They're gonna make the punches harder"

UFC welterweight standout Randy Brown gave his first take on the newly-introduced UFC gloves this weekend at UFC 302. The new design promised some major improvements in punching and other dynamics of the sport.

'Rude Boy', who defeated Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos last weekend, spoke to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour about the gloves, saying:

"I did a whole breakdown on the gloves and then I did a follow-up video of me wearing them and training with them, so you go check that out. They did remove the padding, so it went from about four ounces to about three-point-something, so basically three ounces. So all the padding from the front is now moved to the back, about right here [points to back of his knuckles], so that it protects your wrists."

He continued with:

"It does curve a little bit. The fingers were a little stiff, so I was worried about the grazing, I think that can cause cuts. It's a puncher's glove, man. It's gonna make the punches harder."

Here's a clip of Randy Brown's assessment of the new UFC gloves:

Despite making punches harder, Randy Brown assesses that new UFC gloves don't solve the eye-poke problem

Despite commending the new gloves' design for favoring punchers, Brown also cited its failure to solve one of the biggest problems with MMA gloves: its tendency for eye pokes.

"It's definitely a puncher's glove. As for eye pokes, as you can tell, [last] Saturday night, it's really not gonna make a difference. I don't think it's too much of a difference there."

Brown concluded with:

"It's whatever for me. I like the fact that they're puncher's gloves. Anything that's gonna make me hit harder, I'm good with. I'm a striker, so that's good for me. I don't mind them. I'm indifferent."

In his fight with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 302, Randy Brown accidentally committed an eye poke, which warranted the referee to warn him a few times to watch his fingers. He defeated Dos Santos via a unanimous decision, making it his third straight victory in the Octagon.

Watch Brown's in-depth review of the new UFC gloves here: