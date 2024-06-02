Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 302's main card opener is on its way, and the Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos round-by-round updates will carry fans through a bout that matchmakers hope will thrill them. The matchup is of great importance to both men, as they will be putting their win streaks on the line.

Furthermore, a victory may very well catapult the winner into ranked territory at 170 pounds. Expectations are high for the bout's entertainment value, as both Brown and Zaleski dos Santos like to keep their fights standing, with the Brazilian being especially wild with his striking.

A Capoeirista by trade, Zaleski dos Santos has claimed that the camp he underwent ahead of his fight with Brown was among his best ever. His opponent, however, appears to have a chip on his shoulder in light of the UFC's recent announcement of Michael Chiesa's matchup with a declining Tony Ferguson.

As someone who once pursued a Chiesa bout, Brown feels hard done by. Whether that impacts his mentality once he steps inside the octagon will be a question on several minds, as he pits his 18-5 record against Zaleski dos Santos' 24-7-1.

As for who will win, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Brown as a -180 favorite, while Zaleski dos Santos comes in as a +150 underdog.

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Round 1:

Brown immediately on the front foot, flicking out a pawing jab. He throws a one-two but Zaleski dos Santos pulls back at the final instance. The Brazilian is already down on volume, as Brown is the more active, feinting and trying to find a home for a long right hook around Zaleski dos Santos' guard.

Zaleski dos Santos lands a sharp jab. Not much is happening. The Brazilian throws a round kick to the body, but Brown catches it. An accidental eye poke from Brown leads to a brief pause. The referee affords Zaleski dos Santos no time to recover though.

The Brazilian complains about another eyepoke, but the referee dismisses it. Brown starts landing, but Zaleski dos Santos lunges forward with looping shots before ducking under to score a takedown. Brown, however, gets back to his feet almost immediately.

Zaleski dos Santos starts throwing low kicks. He attempts a spinning heel kick, but misses. He storms forward and eats a hard flying knee for his troubles as the round ends.

Round 2:

Brown feinting, but neither man has thrown anything of consequence yet. Zaleski dos Santos throws a low kick and follows up with a hard overhand right that stumbles Brown. As the American retreats to the fence, the Brazilian quickly secures a rear-bodylock, dragging him to the mat.

However, Brown is so long that he works his way back to the feet within seconds. Zaleski dos Santos drags him to the mat again, but Brown gets back to his feet again. Holding him against the fence, the Brazilian drags him to the mat for a third time and mounts his back with a body triangle.

He's working on a jaw crank, and readjusts his grip. Brown toughs it out and Zaleski dos Santos loses his grip, but keeps his body triangle tight. The Brazilian is racking up control time, but no damage is being dealt. There's little activity, besides Zaleski dos Santos landing occasional punches to the body.

Brown manages to turn the hips and ends up on top. Brown is now hunting for his own rear-naked choke, but doesn't get it. The round ends with Brown controlling Zaleski dos Santos from the back.

Round 3:

Both men trade low kicks, but Zaleski dos Santos checks Brown's. The action is paused by another accidental eyepoke from Brown. This time the referee gives the Brazilian some time. The fight resumes with Zaleski dos Santos missing an overhand right and eating a jab.

Zaleski dos Santos lands two low kicks, then throws a spinning heel kick, which Brown blocks and moves with. Brown is flicking out his jab, but not doing much else. A Brown uppercut misses, but he intercepts Zaleski dos Santos' level-change with a knee, cutting the Brazilian open and catching his attention.

Zaleski dos Santos dives under for a takedown and shoves Brown to the fence, but struggles to complete the takedown, with both men still penned against the cage. Brown reverses the positions, before the Brazilian counters with his own reversal, still hunting for the takedown before they break and reset.

Brown flicks out a jab, tries to land something of consequence, but is taken down by Zaleski dos Santos, who gets on his back, riding him out until the round ends.

Official Decision: Randy Brown def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via unanimous decision after three rounds (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)