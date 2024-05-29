Nick Diaz is making his long-awaited comeback to the UFC, stepping back into the octagon after nearly three years away. UFC CEO Dana White recently turned to social media to announce the main card for the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi event. The Middle Eastern card is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the Etihad Arena.

A highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov will headline the action-packed event. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Diaz is set to take on Vicente Luque in a five-round welterweight bout.

The 40-year-old Stockton native returned to competition after a six-year hiatus in a rematch against former rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September 2021. In an unexpected turn, Diaz, known for his resilience, fell to the floor in the third round and declined to continue, leading the referee to stop the bout.

During his active years, Diaz contended for the UFC 170-pound title and interim belt. His last three fights, spanning across years, were against three former champions: 'Ruthless', Anderson Silva, and Georges St-Pierre.

Despite well over a decade having passed since Diaz's last victory — a decision win against B.J. Penn at UFC 137 in October 2011 — he continues to maintain a massive following among fans. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion has a professional record of 26-10, with 13 wins achieved by KO or TKO, along with eight submissions.

Meanwhile, Luque is coming off a second-round stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlantic City in March. 'The Silent Assassin' finds himself navigating a challenging phase in his career, having secured victories in only two of his last five octagon appearances. He currently holds a career record of 22-10-1, with 11 wins coming by way of KO or TKO and eight via submission.

Elsewhere on the UFC Abu Dhabi lineup, fans can anticipate a welterweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa, a 135-pound clash pitting Marlon Vera against Deiveson Figueiredo, and a strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern against Loopy Godinez.

