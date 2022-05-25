The UFC always sets up win-win situations - Rani Yahya not phased about being labeled an 'easy' fight for Cody Garbrandt

Rani Yahya is one of the few longtime UFC fighters who arguably doesn't get the respect he deserves.

Since joining the promotion in 2011, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has built a promotional record of 13-4-1, including six submissions, and is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Yahya now has an opportunity to extend his winning form against a high-profile opponent in Cody Garbrandt. 'No Love' has lost five of his last six fights and needs a win to solidify his spot on the UFC roster. Meanwhile, the Brazilian has a chance to silence the doubters with a win against the former UFC champion.

Despite his longevity in the UFC, Yahya continues to be underrated by the MMA world. Nevertheless, the Brazilian does not let this affect him when preparing for a fight.

During an interview with Erik Uebelacker of Full Mount MMA, the 2007 ADCC winner had this to say about the matchup with Garbrandt:

"The way I see it is this. The UFC always sets up a situation which is a win-win for the UFC. No matter what happens, whoever wins, the UFC gonna earn with the situation. In this case, I believe that has happened, but I also believe that if I win, I'm gonna be in a very good spot."

Yahya gave the answer after being asked if he thought the UFC made this matchup for Garbrandt to win. The question comes about because of the Brazilian's age and the fact that 'No Love' has only been fighting title contenders for a while.

However, the contrast in styles certainly makes this an intriguing fight. There's nothing like an old-fashioned grappler vs. striker matchup.

Rani Yahya lists some fighters he would like to fight before retiring

Although Rani Yahya is still winning fights, the reality is that he only has a few more years left before retirement.

Regardless of winning or losing against Garbrandt, the Brazilian has several fighters he would like to share the cage with before retiring. During the same interview, the Brazilian winner gave his list of potential future opponents, saying:

"Before, when I didn't have a fight booked, I was thinking about many names. I was thinking about Frankie Edgar. I thought maybe they would make a fight between me and him. O'Malley, of course, is a big name."

If Yahya can beat Garbrandt, the possibility of those matchups is likely. Edgar has lost his last two fights, while O'Malley would most likely love to fight an older fighter on a solid win streak.

The Brazilian has scratched and clawed his way to success in the UFC and deserves even more respect if he can take out 'No Love' on July 9.

