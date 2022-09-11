Ranked UFC lightweight believes Charles Oliveira is third in line to fight Conor McGregor

No.14-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker believes that Charles Oliveira should be third in line to take on UFC megastar Conor McGregor. During a conversation with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Hooker weighed in on potential opponents for 'The Notorious'.

According to 'The Hangman', Volkanovski is the most deserving of a super fight against the Irishman, followed by lightweight contender Michael Chandler and former UFC 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Here's what Hooker said:

"You're like head and shoulders like the No.1 most likely I would say next in line to fight Conor [McGregor]. For me, it will be you, then Michael Chandler and then maybe Charles Oliveira. I would say that's top three. You'll be like No.1 pound-for-pound. you go up to 170, he [McGregor] comes back, I think that fight sells."

Watch Dan Hooker discuss potential opponents for McGregor below:

Alexander Volkanovski willing to move up to welterweight for a super fight with Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski has been vocal about a potential super fight with McGregor to further cement his legacy in the sport. In the aforementioned video, 'The Great' revealed that he would be willing to go all the way up to welterweight to go toe-to-toe with 'The Notorious'.

"I fought every other champion in my division except for Conor McGregor. So it's another little touch point there. Even if its at 170, then I've done something that no one in my division has done and things like that. It's a massive fight."

Volkanovski has looked nothing short of impressive since arriving in the UFC. The featherweight champion is unbeaten in his 12 UFC bouts with victories over the likes of Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega, and a trio of wins over Max Holloway.

However, Volkanovski has stated on multiple occasions that he wishes to take out every other former champion in the division. That's his reasoning for a potential bout with former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor, who captured the 145lbs title with a memorable first-round knockout of Jose Aldo in late 2015.

