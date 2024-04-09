Rankings update after UFC Vegas 90: Norma Dumont moves up, minute change in middleweight division

UFC Vegas 90 concluded on April 8, delivering a night of exciting fights across various weight classes. While the middleweight headliner didn't alter the rankings significantly, the women's bantamweight division saw a shift.

In the main event, Brendan Allen defeated Chris Curtis in a rematch via split decision. Despite the win, Allen remains at no. 6 and Curtis holds onto his no. 14 spot. However, the middleweight rankings did see a minor change with Jack Hermansson dropping from a tie at no. 9 to the 10th spot.

The women's bantamweight division witnessed a rise from Norma Dumont. Following her victory at UFC Vegas 90, Dumont jumps two spots to no. 9. Germaine De Randamie, returning from a hiatus, enters the rankings at no. 14, pushing Mellisa Mullins out.

Beyond the weight classes featured at UFC Vegas 90, the inactive rankings also saw some movement. Rose Namajunas climbs to no. 7 in the women's pound-for-pound list, while Erin Blanchfield falls to no.8.

The lightweight division welcomes Matt Frevola back at no. 15, replacing Drew Dober. Finally, Mackenzie Dern ascends to no. 7 in the strawweight rankings, with Amanda Ribbas dropping to no. 8.

Chris Curtis acknowledges close fight in a statement after UFC Vegas 90 loss

Chris Curtis took to social media to address his fans after a hard-fought loss to Brendan Allen in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. The middleweight rematch, five years after Curtis won by TKO, proved to be a war. Allen, currently riding a seven-fight win streak, used his height advantage in the early rounds, but Curtis countered with effective close-range boxing.

The judges ultimately awarded a split decision victory to Allen(49-46, 48-47, 47-48) in a closely contested bout.

Despite the loss, Curtis displayed good sportsmanship, thanking his supporters and congratulating Allen. Curtis wrote on social media:

"Been a while guys. Thank you all for the love and support. Not the result I hoped for. Thought we had it but that's life. @BrendanAllenMMA it was an honor to scrap again, and the score stands at 1-1 bro. Rest up and enjoy your family man. As for me, back to the drawing board."

Check out Chris Curtis' post below:

