"Rants like these are the real reason Tate’s banned, not what he says about women" - Former UFC fighter backs Andrew Tate's attempts to "expose" the government 

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields has come out in support of controversial content creator Andrew Tate.

Shields recently took to Twitter to share a video of Tate going on a rant about the illusion of freedom in modern society. The way Shields sees it, Tate's opinion about the government is the real reason he was vanquished from multiple social media platforms.

"Rants like These are the real reason Tate’s banned not what he says about women."

Tate, a former kickboxer and notorious misogynist influencer, was recently banned from social media platforms TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. Before the ban, Tate had reached 11.6 billion views on TikTok and amassed 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Shields is convinced that the government wants to prevent Tate from making his listeners realize they are still "slaves" despite their freedom. However, he appears to have missed the glaring point that the content creator perpetuates hatred towards women.

One of Tate's most infamous takes is that women "belong in the kitchen" and are the property of men. It's obvious that Shields is either oblivious to those statements or has no problem with how Tate perceives and talks about women.

Cardi B claps back at Jake Shields following Andrew Tate comparison

This isn't the first time Jake Shields has acted as a cheerleader for Andrew Tate. The UFC fighter even tried to defend the former TikTok star by comparing his message to rapper Cardi B's.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money



Cardi’s Is go do drugs, fuck random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money Cardi’s Is go do drugs, fuck random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron

Unsurprisingly, Cardi B was unhappy with Shields' comments. The American rapper took to Instagram to explain why Shields' logic was faulty:

"I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, I don't do coke," Cardi wrote. "I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work ... but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape."

Shields has been inactive in the fight game since October 2018. The former UFC welterweight was best known for his unsuccessful title bid against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 129 in 2011.

