Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Raoni Barcelos is set to meet Trevin Jones at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan this weekend. Both fighters are in the midst of a rough skid, losing their last two UFC outings.

Both stand at 170cm tall. Jones will have a slight advantage when it comes to reach. '5 Star' has a reach of 178cm, which is 8cm longer than Barcelos'.

However, Barcelos has a much better record in the UFC, winning five out of his seven outings in the organization. The Brazilian managed to beat Kurt Holobaugh via stoppage on his UFC debut and went on to get the better of Chris Gutierrez, Carlos Huachin, Said Nurmagomedov and Khalid Taha in consecutive bouts.

Raoni Barcelos' future opponent, Trevin Jones, has fought four times in the UFC. But the New Orleans-born fighter has won only once, losing twice against Saidyokub Kakhramonov and Javid Basharat. On Jones' organizational debut, the 32-year-old's bout ended via TKO, but was later changed to a no contest after '5 Star' failed a drug test.

Barcelos has three finishes in the UFC, with his first three bouts in the organization failing to get to the judges' scorecards. The Brazilian is yet to be stopped in the UFC, but will have a tough test ahead of him this weekend.

Was Raoni Barcelos undefeated before entering the UFC?

No. Despite Raoni Barcelos coming into the UFC with a lot of hype, the Brazilian wasn't unbeaten before entiering the organization. Barcelos won his first seven professional MMA bouts while competing in various organizations in Brazil and the United States.

Mark Dickman was the first fighter to get the better of Barcelos, with the American submitting the 35-year-old in round two at RFA 14: Manzanares vs. Maranhão. However, the Brazilian didn't let this 2014 loss affect his trajectory, remaining unbeaten until 2021.

Barcelos lost a close bout against Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov in 2021. The Brazilian lost via majority decision and went on to lose his next outing against Victor Henry. The 35-year-old lost via decision again and will hope to bounce back against Trevin Jones this weekend.

Both fighters are currently on two-fight losing streaks and will be worried about losing a third bout in a row. Many UFC fighters have been cut after losing three fights back-to-back. Raoni Barcelos may be hoping his previous victories will buy him more time if he loses this weekend.

