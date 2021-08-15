Rap legend Flavor Flav attends pro boxing debut of Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh 

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh made his professional boxing debut on Sunday. He fought Jordan Weeks in a middleweight bout and scored a first-round TKO after landing 20-something power shots on his opponent.

The 21-year-old, who had more than 30 amateur bouts under his belt before he went pro, is represented by Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing - the same Las Vegas-based company that promoted 27 fights of Muhammad Ali, including the historic 'Thrilla in Manila' bout against Joe Frazier.

To support Nico Ali Walsh, his godfather, legendary rapper Flavor Flav was present at the venue.

"Yeah, he knows what time it is. It's knockout time. That's what time it is. This is my godson. And one of the best things I ever did was be the spark that lit his flame. He's the flame right now. For real. I'm excited to see what Nico's gonna do tonight. This is his first pro fight ever and I know he's gonna do really well" Flavor Flav said.

Flavor Flav pushed Nico Ali Walsh to become a boxer

Flavor Flav, real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., co-founded the rap group Public Enemy in 1985 with Chuck D and did tours around the country. During one of these tours, Flavor Flav came in contact with the Ali Walsh family and discovered that he was neighbors with them.

Flavor Flav was the one who pushed Nico Ali Walsh to pursue boxing as a career, which is why he claimed in the interview above to be the "spark that lit his flame." Initially, Ali Walsh's parents Rasheda and Robert, were against it because of the pressure it would put on him as the grandson of the great Muhammad Ali.

"We start getting together and Nico shows me a video of him boxing in the backyard in the grass. Nico laid a right on this guy's face. Pow! When I saw that, I was like, 'You should start boxing. I'm gonna start you boxing'," Flavor Flav told Fox Sports few years back.

Nico's parents eventually changed their minds, especially after the passing of Muhammad Ali in June 2016.

Nico Ali Walsh debuted wearing Muhammad Ali's trunks

Nico Ali Walsh wanted his grandfather with him inside the squared circle in spirit and hence wore Muhammad Ali's trunks for his pro boxing debut.

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, got the TKO victory in his pro debut wearing his grandfather's shorts from the 1960s.



"It is very emotional, it has been an emotional journey these last couple of months. Obviously my grandfather, I’ve been thinking about him, I miss him. I’m never wearing these trunks again. They were my grandfather’s, it is so emotional. This is a dream come true" Nico Ali Walsh said after the fight. [Via Fox Sports]

