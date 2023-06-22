"Rarely ever happens" - Neil Magny has doubts about undefeated Ian Machado Garry's 'intriguing' call-out

Neil Magny is set to enter the UFC octagon for the 30th time when he faces Phil Rowe at UFC on ABC 5 this weekend. The No.11-ranked welterweight was recently called out by Ian Machado Garry following the latter's victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4 last month. 'The Haitian Sensation' questioned if the No.13-ranked welterweight will follow through when it comes time to book the bout.

Speaking at the UFC on ABC 5 media day, Magny stated:

"It's definitely a call out that's worth entertaining. I mean, the guy is currently, I believe, ranked in the top 15. I believe he's undefeated in the UFC, as well. It definitely is a matchup that definitely intrigues me, but first things first, I've got Phil Saturday night, so I'm really trying to focus on that one first."

He added:

"I've been called out by literally every single fighter in the top 15 right now at some point or another, but them actually following through and saying, 'oh yeah, that's a fight we really want.' That rarely ever happens... It's easier to look at the number behind the name and say, 'hey, I want to fight this guy' and know the willingness that I'm going to say yes to whomever it is. It is surprising that was the callout at all, but is it something they really want at the end of the day? I highly doubt it."

Check out Neil Magny's full comments on Ian Machado Garry's call-out below:

Magny is set to face Phil Rowe this weekend, where he will tie the record for most bouts in UFC welterweight history. 'The Haitian Sensation' already holds the record for most wins in divisional history.

What did Ian Machado Garry say about Neil Magny?

Ian Machado Garry was clear about his intentions to face Neil Magny following his UFC on ABC 4 first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier in the octagon following the bout, 'The Future' stated:

"I want the guy who's been known as the gatekeeper for the top ten for God knows how long. His name is Neil Magny. I want you next, I'm going to knock you out and I'm going to take my throne in top ten and I'm going to work my way to my six fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's call-out below:

Garry is undefeated in 12 fights in his mixed martial arts career, winning all five fights since making his UFC in 2021. While it remains to be seen if the bout will come to fruition, both fighters seem open to a potential clash.

