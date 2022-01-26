Rashad Evans explains why Conor McGregor can still be successful on UFC return

Rashad Evans feels there's every chance of Conor McGregor once again achieving success upon his imminent octagon return later this year. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights and ended up breaking his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in July last year.

As the Irishman nears the end of his recovery period and gears up to return to the cage, Rashad Evans weighed in on his potential comeback. According to 'Suga,' McGregor can still compete at the highest level because he is fuelled by belief.

Evans pointed out that 'Notorious' turned himself into the biggest star in the UFC by believing in his abilities and could make a successful comeback if he really wanted to.

Comparing McGregor to the legendary Muhammad Ali, Evans claimed that the Irishman did what he said he would do in the past and there's no reason why he can't do it again.

During a recent appearance on the Patrick Bet-David podcast, Rashad Evans said:

"I think he can do, I mean if anybody who can come back and do it, it's McGregor because he was propelled by belief. He's one of those guys who was like Ali, he said it and he went out and did it so he can do that again."

UFC president Dana White recently told TMZ Sports that Conor McGregor's recovery is progressing well and that he's expected to return to the octagon this summer.

Rashad Evans is set to step out of retirement after more than three years

After more than three years away from the sport, Rashad Evans has decided to step out of retirement. The former UFC light heavyweight is all set to take on Gabriel Checco in a light heavyweight bout at Eagle FC 44 on January 28 in Miami.

Eagle FC is owned by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ahead of the fight, Evans told MMA Junkie he's very excited about returning and is raring to step inside the cage after staying away for so long.

"I’ve been trying to get myself into a fight for a while now, just training with it for a while, having fun with it and came to the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe we’ll get a few more in and see what happens.’ [I’m] just excited. It’s been a lot of fun to get back into it and to start to train again like old times," Evans said.

Evans originally retired from MMA after going on a five-fight losing skid in the UFC. In his last fight inside the octagon back in 2018, Evans succumbed to a first-round knockout loss against Anthony Smith. Having won just two fights out of his last nine, he will be looking to get back in the winning column at Eagle FC 44.

