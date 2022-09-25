Where is 17-year-old UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr. from?

Raul Rosas Jr. made history by becoming the youngest fighter ever to earn a UFC contract.

Rosas Jr. was born on October 8, 2005, in Mexico. He spent his formative years in Mexico and began practicing martial arts at the age of three. The youngster made his professional debut on November 26, 2021, for Mexican-based promoter Ultimate Warrior Challenge Mexico.

After five finishes in five appearances for UWC Mexico, 'El Nino Problema' was called up to Dana White's Contender Series. A lot of media attention surrounded his tender age after it was announced that he would feature in Week 9 of DWCS.

Rosas Jr. currently resides in Santa Rosa, California, and trains out of Las Vegas.

At only 17 years old, he won a decisive victory against Mando Gutierrez at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 9.

The win earned him a contract with the UFC, making him the youngest UFC fighter ever. A very-impressed Dana White welcomed Raul Rosas Jr.:

"Obviously, an incredible fight. This kid is so high level for 17-years-old. So many things I love about this kid. I love how he just doesn't lay there on the guard, he's always active, he's always busy, he's always going for the finish. For a guy who doesn't have this type of experience yet, at such a big stage, at such a young age. I can't wait to see this what this kid looks like at 22. Get over here!"

Raul Rosas Jr. outlines lofty goal of becoming youngest UFC champion

Fighting in the bantamweight division, Raul Rosas Jr. already has his sights set on the crown. The Mexican fighter wants to fulfill his dream of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history after already becoming the youngest fighter ever to earn a UFC contract.

He spoke to the press after his win against Gutierrez and said:

"You know, I'm just ready to fight every week, every month, I don't even care. You know, like I said I'll rest when I'm retired when I'm old you know. Right now we're just getting started so there's no reason to take a break. I know it won't be easy, nothing's easy in this life. But I will become the youngest UFC champion, I don't care what it takes. Nobody's going to take this away from me."

He then showed remarkable maturity in checking himself and aligning his goals with a more realistic perspective:

"If I can fight a guy from the top five on my UFC debut then I would, but I gotta work my way up there and I will. And I will be up there soon, you know, I will become the youngest UFC champion when I'm like 19, 20, 21- it doesn't matter."

Jon Jones currently holds the distinction of being the youngest UFC champion since his UFC 128 win over Mauricio Rua at just 23 years of age. Raul Rosas Jr. has at least five years to better that.

Check out Raul Rosas Jr.'s full press conference on MMAFightingonSBN:

