Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios fight no longer expected to take place at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend

UFC Vegas 87 was expected to have a last-minute addition after Raul Rosas Jr.'s bantamweight bout with Ricky Turcios appeared destined to be moved to the card. The pair were initially set to clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend. However, the bout was scrapped at the last minute as 'El Nino Problema' was dealing with an illness that rendered him unable to compete, leading to his withdrawal.

UFC CEO Dana White took to Instagram live, claiming that the bout was being moved to UFC Vegas 87, stating:

"Raul got sick. We're going to do the fight next week. The fight will be next week at the Apex."

Despite the announcement, the bout was never officially booked and will not take place this weekend, according to Danny Segura and Ken Hathaway of MMA Junkie, who broke the news, adding:

"UFC officials revealed the news to MMA Junkie on Tuesday evening. It’s uncertain if the UFC will keep the matchup and re-book for a later date or scrap it all together." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Rosas Jr. explained his withdrawal from UFC Mexico City, which came as he was set to make the walk to the octagon, noting that he was dizzy and lightheaded while dealing with a cough. It remains unclear why the pair will not clash at UFC Vegas 87.

Ricky Turcios disputed signing to face Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Vegas 87

While Dana White suggested that Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios would clash at UFC Vegas 87, that will not be the case. The latter disputed the announcement on his Instagram story, stating:

"FAKE NEWS !! No fight contract has been signed yet for a new date. Last night Rosas Jr. said no fight literally five minutes before the walkout to fight in the octagon. Rosas Jr. said no to facing me in the octagon in front of his 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the bushido code... very unprofessional."

It remains unclear why the bout will not come to fruition this weekend or if the two will clash at a later date. Both Rosas Jr. and Turcios are 2-1 since joining the UFC.