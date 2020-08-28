Ray Borg calls time on his career

There comes a time in every athlete's career when they must make that tough decision they all dread and call time on their career. Some hold on way past the point they should and others don't get to be in the sun long enough. It isn't always up to them. The age of 27 is considered to be young. But that is the age that former UFC bantamweight title challenger, Ray Borg, has decided to hang up the gloves for good.

He ends his career after a split decision loss to Ricky Simon and losing three of his last five. It started with his loss to Demetrious Johnson where he lost because of a flying Armbar. This was the only time in his career he was finished. He started his UFC run the way he ended it losing via split decision, but this was at Flyweight to Dustin Ortiz.

"The Tazmexican Devil" was a bit of an enigma. When it came to fighting in the cage, was Ray Borg the best? No.

But he was far from the worst. It's just Ray Borg was one of those athletes for whatever reason is blessed with some horrible luck.

First, there are the missed weights, which he admitted the blame for. But his son was born with defects and that's something that most fans don't take into consideration. He was also on the wrong side of the infamous attack from Conor McGregor on the bus carrying fighters.

The final straw as far as the UFC matchmakers were concerned was pulling out of a fight recently with Nate Maness at the last moment. His age and ability on the ground say Ray Borg could do decently in an LFA or possibly even ONE FC.

But being back on the regional circuit or having to fight on the other side of the planet doesn't seem worth it to the Albuquerque New Mexico native. At least for now.