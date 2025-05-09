Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev: Live round-by-round updates

The Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming interim lightweight title fight. The matchup, scheduled for 12 rounds, pits two fighters on impressive runs against each other.

Muratalla is currently undefeated, with a perfect 22-0 record devoid of any draws and no-contests. Moreover, he is a fearsome power-puncher, with 17 stoppages to his name. By contrast, Abdullaev is 20-1, and is currently on an 8-fight win streak, with just 12 stoppages throughout his career.

The two men compete for the IBF interim lightweight championship in the co-main event of the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez card. It is a high stakes matchup for both men, but unfortunately for Abdullaev, he isn't expected to win, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +390 underdog.

Meanwhile, Muratalla is regarded by oddsmakers as a -550 favorite. The event is scheduled for a start time of 5:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for the preliminary card. The main card, though, starts at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T.

However, Muratalla vs. Abdullaev is expected to take place around 1:00 AM E.T. / 10:00 PM P.T.

Raymond Muratalla vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

