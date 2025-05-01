"Ready to come back" - Thai legend Nong-O Hama looking ripped ahead of pivotal rematch vs. Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama is making it clear that he's on a mission as he gears up for a crucial showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

There, the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is out to redeem himself after a tough flyweight debut earlier this year, where he fell short against fellow Thai striker and No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Now, he's set to run it back against the same man who handed him that narrow defeat in U.S. primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February was a grueling affair, with Kongthoranee ekeing out a razor-thin split decision to give Nong-O a frustrating loss in his maiden outing at 135 pounds.

Motivated and determined, Nong-O recently posted a shirtless photo on Instagram showcasing his shredded frame, paired with the simple but powerful caption:

"Ready to come back."

At 38 years old, Nong-O is showing no signs of slowing down, even as he navigates a rough patch that has seen him drop four of his last five outings since surrendering the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Now, with his sights set on flyweight glory, Nong-O is determined to reignite his legendary run and prove that he's far from done.

Nong-O Hama eager to erase doubts in rematch

With how competitive things went down in their initial encounter, Nong-O Hama promises that there would be no room for controversy this time around.

He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I promise that this rematch won't be the same. I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts and arguments."

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

