"Ready to go" - Khabib Nurmagomedov posts inspirational message ahead of Islam Makhachev's 'historic' UFC 322 clash

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his close friend and protégé, Islam Makhachev, stand among the greatest fighters to emerge from the Caucasus. While both men claimed lightweight title glory in the UFC, Makhachev is gearing up to do something no other Team Khabib fighters have done: chase a second belt.True to form, 'The Eagles' stands firmly by his friend's side, as he embarks on the Herculean task of trying to beat the larger Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title.Earlier this Sunday, the former undefeated lightweight champion took to Instagram to post an inspiring message proclaiming he and Makhachev were ready for the task at hand:&quot;So, our whole lives went side by side in the hall, helping each other to become better and stronger. Soon we will follow the historic second belt, and in the meantime, the work continues. 33 days before the historical fight in Madison Square Garden. See you guys in New York. @islam_makhachev ready to go.&quot; [Translated from Russian to English via Instagram]Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on Islam Makhachev's upcoming fight below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMakhachev will face the reigning welterweight king, Maddalena, in the main event of UFC 322, on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. According to BetOnline, the Dagestani is currently a sizable -255 favorite for the matchup, with the champion as a + 215 underdog.Notably, Makhachev is a former pound-for-pound leader in the promotion and holds the most lightweight title defenses in UFC history, with four.Maddalena, in comparison, will be attempting his first title defense at MSG. However, the Australian holds notable wins against the likes of Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, among others.Khabib Nurmagomedov deems Jack Della Maddalena the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev's careerKhabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will be walking into the toughest fight of his MMA career when he faces Jack Della Maddalena. As 'The Eagle' sees it, the welterweight kingpin is a bigger threat than even reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.During an interview with Adam Zubayraev in July, the MMA legend laid out the plethora of challenges Maddalena would present in a potential fight against Makhachev:&quot;I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam's career. Not Charles [Oliveira] or anyone else. [Not even Topuria]. That's just my opinion. First of all, Maddalena is twice the size of Ilia. He is twice as big, taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good, and in grappling, he scrambles really well. If I were preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I'd be more concerned and am more concerned about Maddalena.&quot;