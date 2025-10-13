"He’s going to destroy JDM" - Fans left stunned by Islam Makhachev's body transformation ahead of UFC 322

Islam Makhachev has recently caught the attention of fans and netizens due to his body transformation as he prepares for his debut at 170 pounds.Makhachev is set to face Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Nov. 15. In the weeks leading up to the fight, the Dagestani fighter has been spotted with a noticeably bulked-up physique while training on a beach, where he also engaged in a grappling session with another individual.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Bro, he’s going to destroy JDM&quot;Others commented:&quot;Omg JDM is done for&quot;&quot;Probably the first time in years he's feeling healthy. We'll probably see the best Islam ever, since he doesn't need to die to make weight.&quot;&quot;Ngl Islam looks huge!&quot;&quot;Holy moly, he bulk up really big, he look way bigger than Belal and Jack&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Islam Makhachev's physique. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Jack Della Maddalena previews Islam Makhachev fightJack Della Maddalena has an undefeated record of 8-0 in the UFC. He seized his first opportunity for the welterweight title when he defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year. For his first title defense, Della Maddalena will be facing Islam Makhachev, a former UFC lightweight champion who is currently on a 15-fight winning streak.In an interview with Submission Radio, Della Maddalena shared his thoughts on what to expect from his upcoming clash with Makhachev.&quot;I definitely feel like he would test the feet. It's going to start on the feet and well go from there, but I think he'll try and mix it up. I think he is probably going to try and get on the wrestling early. I'd imagine, looking back on the Belal fight, he probably sees that Belal's mistake was not getting on the wrestling early. So, I expect in the first round we'll be getting into some, at least some grappling exchanges.&quot; [1:19 seconds into the interview]