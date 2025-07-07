"Ready for m*rder" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning regiment for UFC 319 clash against Dricus du Plessis

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning training ahead of his highly anticipated title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Many extended their support while praising Chimaev's hard work.

Chimaev is set to challenge du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319. The ninth pay-per-view card of the year will take place on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. The undefeated contender, who is widely known for his explosiveness, is spotted working on his cardio with the help of T.J. Dillashaw's conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta. Chimaev recently shared training pictures on his Instagram account.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Ready for m*rder''

Another stated:

''Khamzat with American training is gonna be unstoppable''

Other fans wrote:

''Cardio will be on point after training with coach Sam, DDP is screwed''

''For people who don’t know where Khamzat is he’s at a trainers house doing what’s called “the garage” run by Sam Calavitta. This workout regimen is known to get fighters like T.J. Dillashaw in insane shape before their fights. This is a good so that Khamzat can get into the best cardio shape too wrestle 5 rounds hard.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Chimaev has yet to suffer a loss in his professional MMA career. He is 8-0 in the UFC, the most recent being an opening round submission win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year. Notably, 'Borz's' tight choke cracked Whittaker's jaw.

Meanwhile, du Plessis is coming off a successful title defense in a rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 earlier this year, winning via unanimous decision.

T.J. Dillashaw discusses Khamzat Chimaev's chances against Dricus du Plessis

During an episode of the JAXXON PODCAST last week, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw offered his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight at UFC 319 next month.

Dillashaw said Chimaev needs to improve his cardio:

[Chimaev's] good, he's strong, his grappling is better, he's got good, technical striking. I just don't think he has the gas tank if he doesn't finish DDP to win the fight. ...If Chimaev's going to win this fight, he's got to break in practice. So you've got to bring in enough guys to break him because he's going to beat up his training partners. If you're not getting beat up in training, you're not training at the right spot."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (1:17:44):

