"Real 007 Agent" - Fans abuzz as Valentina Shevchenko shows off her shooting skills with new custom 'Bullet' hand gun

Valentina Shevchenko recently shared footage of herself at the shooting range with a new custom Glock 17 designed by Taran Tactical. Known for her sharp technique, Shevchenko appeared completely at ease handling the sleek weapon.She captioned the post:&quot;At the shooting range with my new gun.Thank you @tarantactical for this beautiful, modern, perfect piece of art! Love the smoothness, perfection and toughness of it.&quot;Check out Valentina Shevchenko's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSupporters flooded her comments, praising her poise and accuracy, while others joked she deserved a role in the next James Bond or Mortal Kombat movie. One fan wrote:&quot;How you’re not involved in the next Mortal Kombat movie or 007, I don’t know.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;A wealth of knowledge she must have on the range.&quot;&quot;Nice, I’ve been wanting one of those for my collection.&quot;&quot;Atta girl! Smooth is fast.&quot;&quot;Real 007 agent.&quot;&quot;That's a dangerous woman, hands, knees feet and elbows, now long range. Wow, Valentina.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Valentina Shevchenko's shooting skills. [Screenshots courtesy: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]Shevchenko is gearing up for another major test in her next ocagon assignment. She is set to defend her flyweight title against Zhang Weili at UFC 322 on Nov. 15, 2025, in the co-main event under Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev.After losing her belt to Alexa Grasso in 2023, she fought to a draw in their rematch before reclaiming the title in 2024. She then defended it against Manon Fiorot earlier this year.Dan Hardy backs Dakota Ditcheva to beat Valentina ShevchenkoDan Hardy believes Dakota Ditcheva has the tools to take on Valentina Shevchenko and potentially win the fight. The former UFC fighter-turned-analyst spoke about Ditcheva’s striking, aggression, size, and reach as key factors that make her a serious threat to the reigning flyweight champion.Hardy argued that Ditcheva’s combination of power and ferocity could break through Shevchenko’s methodical, dominant style. Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, he said:“I would put my money on her against Valentina right now. That’s with all due respect to Valentina, who I’ve held in high regard for a long time. The thing that Valentina always made challenging about my job when I was doing Inside the Octagon for the UFC, was there’s no highlight reel moments in her fights really. Very, very rarely and that’s because she completely dominates people with just this steady pace.&quot;