"Real gangster don’t talk about it they be about it" - Gilbert Burns takes shots at Nate Diaz

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has issued a call out to Stockton's own, Nate Diaz. The call out comes off the back of Burns picking up a decisive decision victory over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264.

Burns took to social media, posting a screenshot of Nate Diaz trash-talking him, paired with the following caption:

"Talk all that s*** @NateDiaz20, do something now! Real gangster don’t talk about it they be about it."

Talk all that shit @NateDiaz209 do something now! Real gangster don’t talk about it they be about it 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bF1BtX9nI2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

This was only the first in a series of tweets posted by Burns. He also reposted a screenshot of Diaz disparaging the title fight between Burns and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Is Gilbert Burns vs. Nate Diaz a feasable fight?

Nate Diaz is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards, where he won only one of five rounds. He is no longer in either the lightweight or welterweight rankings, and has not won a fight since 2019.

Despite all this, Nate Diaz is very likely to fight an opponent ranked in the top 10 of either division. Such is the star power of the Diaz name. A fight against Burns is likely to be a mutually beneficial fight for both men. The victor could place himself in a strong position inside the welterweight division.

Whilst Gilbert Burns was successful over Stephen Thompson, he is behind both Colby Covington and Leon Edwards when it comes to title shots. A win over Nate Diaz would elevate his name and introduce him to a considerably wider fan base.

For Nate Diaz, a win over Gilbert Burns would likely be enough to see him fight for a UFC title. Burns is ranked within the top five and is a former title challenger. The UFC would no doubt jump at the chance to have a pay-per-view card headlined by a Diaz brother. This is because they both always generate huge revenue in terms of both pay-per-view and live gate.

Nate? 👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Gilbert Burns' alternative options

Gilbert Burns also called out two other UFC welterweights in the hope of securing a fight in the near future. The first of those was Leon 'Rocky' Edwards, the last man to defeat Nate Diaz. Burns posted the following tweets aimed at Edwards:

What time is it in the 🇬🇧 now ? Someone is too quiet! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Leon? 👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Gilbert Burns' second call out was aimed at Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal. Masvidal is currently coming off back-to-back losses against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

What’s up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

