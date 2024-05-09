Real Madrid fan Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he decided against attending Bayern Munich match in person

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a devoted Real Madrid supporter, opted to skip the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich.

The first leg, held at Bayern's Allianz Arena, ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw. Despite attending the initial match, 'The Eagle' chose to prioritize a local event over the high-stakes European showdown.

Instead of jetting off to Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the return leg, Nurmagomedov participated in the ceremonial kick-off for FC Dynamo Makhachkala's match. He was joined by 100-year-old war veteran Ibrahim-Pasha Sultanovich, showcasing his support for his hometown club.

Sharing photos from the event, Nurmagomedov highlighted the significance of the Dynamo Makhachkala match writing:

“I was thinking of flying to Santiago Bernabeu, but I decided to visit Anji Arena anyway)))) Still, it was the most important match of the season, for all Dagestanians. Congratulations @dinamo_mx 👏”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post below:

When Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed his dream of becoming a football player

Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for football wasn't a recent discovery. Following his attendance at a Champions League match in 2021, he took to Instagram to express his deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game.

In his post, Nurmagomedov acknowledged the influence of his upbringing. He revealed the dominance of combat sports in his native region:

"I've loved football since childhood and have always dreamed of becoming a football player. But I was born in Dagestan, and there, you yourself know what is the priority. Who knows, maybe if Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would also become the UFC champion"

Nurmagomedov even jokingly claimed he became a fighter "by accident," further emphasizing his childhood desire to pursue football. He promised to share more about his footballing past someday, mentioning how he once filled a notebook with 200 football player names:

"In general, I want to say that football is THE sport. And in my opinion, I became a fighter by accident. Just kidding, not by chance. Someday, I will tell you about my football story as a child and how I, sitting in a lesson, wrote 200 football names on a notebook (then there was no Internet). I was glad to visit this legendary stadium and watch such a confrontation live."

Check out the post below: