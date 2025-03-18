Real Madrid superstar Antonio Rudiger shares two-word reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent meetup with Mesut Ozil

Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently linked up with ex-German soccer star Mesut Ozil. Real Madrid superstar Antonio Rudiger reacted to the meetup.

Nurmagomedov is an avid football fan and shares a close relationship with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Incidentally, Ozil and Ronaldo had played together for Real Madrid CF from 2010 to 2013.

Both Nurmagomedov and Ozil shared the image of the two standing together on their official social media accounts. Rudiger reacted with two words on his former teammate's post.

Check out Mesut Ozil's post below:

"Big Brothers," Rudigor commented.

Nurmagomedov's protege and current UFC pound-for-pound King Islam Makhachev also reacted to the post:

"Abi," Makhachev wrote.

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @m10_official on Instagram]

Nurmagomedov recently went to Anfield to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. The French club prevailed and 'The Eagle' applauded them on social media.

In the post, Nurmagomedov can be seen with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye"

"[PSG] did an amazing job," Nurmagomedov captioned the post.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Nurmagomedov's favorite soccer club Real Madrid moved to the quarterfinals. Arsenal FC is next for them.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals real reason he is devoted to coaching

After retiring from the sport of MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been actively coaching his teammates. Under Nurmagomedov's tutelage, Islam Makhachev became the UFC champion, and his cousin Usman became the lightweight champion in Bellator.

Preluding UFC 311, headlined by Makhachev and Renato Moicano (originally Arman Tsarukyan), Nurmagomedov shared the reason why he is devoted to coaching in an exclusive interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"I have to, like, only one responsibility, like only one thing I want to do out of coaching. I just want to spend time with my kids too. But at the same time, I have to share my knowledge with my brothers too. Because when I was on the way to become champion, when I was on the way to defend my titles, like, they were with me, you know? Umar, Islam, Tagir, like all these brothers,” Nurmagomedov said.

UFC 311 gave bittersweet memories for 'The Eagle'.

Although Makhachev secured a first-round finish and Tagir Ulanbekov won via unanimous decision in the fight card opener against Clayton Carpenter, Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar fell short in his bantamweight title fight against champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (4:17):

