"Real men understand" - 30-year-old UFC fighter pens fiery response to Andrew Tate's homophobic tweet about being present during childbirth

Andrew Tate, a controversial figure known for his provocative views, recently caused a stir on social media with an X post suggesting that men who are involved in the birth of their children are “gay.” This comment has sparked backlash from many, including UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney.

Tate took to X to speak his mind and wrote:

"Men who are obsessed with being at the births of kids are gay. OMG LETS DO IT THIS WAY OMG. Gay!"

Check out Andrew Tate's X post below:

McKinney, who became a father recently, shared his personal experience of being present at the birth of his daughter. He proudly described how he cut the umbilical cord and then immediately flew out for a fight, where he won in just two minutes. 'T Wrecks' referenced his TKO win against Damir Hadzovic in February.

Replying to Tate on X, McKinney wrote:

"My lil girl was born on a Tuesday, I cut the cord, then packed my bags and flew to Saudi Arabia, won my fight in 2 minutes of the first round and then flew back the next day just to be with my daughter. Real men understand."

Check out Terrance McKinney's response below:

In the past, Tate also sparked controversy with his insensitive claim that if a man is over 40 and doesn’t have five children, they are "gay." This statement, like many of his others, links personal choices about family size to masculinity and sexuality. Critics have argued for long that Tate's remarks perpetuate toxic masculinity and ignore the complexities of individual choices.

Andrew Tate and his brother sued for alleged sex trafficking and defamation

An American woman is suing Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, accusing them of luring her to Romania for involvement in a “webcam sex trafficking ring.”

The lawsuit, filed in Florida, follows the brothers' defamation lawsuit against the woman after she cooperated with Romanian authorities investigating the Tates for trafficking. The countersuit claims the brothers engaged in witness intimidation, defamation, and human trafficking.

According to the lawyer of the accuser Jane Doe:

"Jane Doe did the right thing by telling the truth of what she saw and experienced while she was in Romania to Romanian authorities. And for that, Andrew and Tristan Tate have worked to ruin her life by suing her and her parents – an abuse of the legal system and blatant witness intimidation.” [H/t: New York Post]

The filing describes the Tates as self-described "webcam pimps and pornographers" who deceived women for profit. The brothers face criminal charges in Romania, where they were arrested in 2022, and their assets, including luxury cars, were seized.

