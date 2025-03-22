  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • “Real recognize real” - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev arrives in London to support training partner, Guram Kutateladze

“Real recognize real” - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev arrives in London to support training partner, Guram Kutateladze

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 17:48 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (left) arrived in London to support training partner Guram Kutateladze (right) [Image Sources: Getty Images]
Khamzat Chimaev (left) arrived in London to support training partner Guram Kutateladze (right) [Image Sources: Getty Images]

UFC middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev has arrived in London to show his support to Georgian contender Guram Kutateladze, who is scheduled to face Kauê Fernandes at UFC Fight Night in London. Both fighters are known to be good friends and sparring partners, and their rapport is evident in their recent interaction that was captured on camera.

Ad

Their kinship caught the attention of fans. Chimaev and Kutateladze were witnessed interacting, where the Russian contender was seemingly encouraging his sparring partner.

Check out the video of Khamzat Chimaev below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans on X were quick to share their thoughts regarding Chimaev's behavior towards his sparring partner.

"Real recognize real. Chimaev showing up for his brother Guram—this is what loyalty in MMA looks like."
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"The wolf is in the house"
Ad

Others commented:

"This is the loyal friend."
"So inspirational"
"This man's support system is insane."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev&#039;s show of support for Guram Kutateladze [Screenshot Courtesy: ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's show of support for Guram Kutateladze [Screenshot Courtesy: ChampRDS on X]

Michael Page shares his prediction on potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

After Khamzat Chimaev defeated Robert Whittaker via first-round submission at UFC 308, he is expected to face the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in his next bout. UFC contender Michael 'Venom' Page shared his thoughts on the potential bout.

Ad

'MVP' praised Chimaev's performance against Whittaker, however, he believes the Russian fighter's endurance is inferior to that of Du Plessis. In an episode of the Overdogs podcast hosted by Mike Perry, the Brit said:

"He looked better in the last fight. Obviously it didn't last long so we didn't get to see it. But normally, he is like, Crash Bandicoot the first round. And then, his energy dips."
Ad

He continued:

"If anybody was to [defeat Chimaev], it would be Dricus. Because, that is the muscular endurance. These guys that are, might have the muscular endurance to be fighting at seven, the whole fight. So, if you don't kill him and get him out of there in that first round, second round, then, you're gonna have a problem for the rest of the fight."
Ad

Check out Michael Page's prediction below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी