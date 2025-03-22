“Real recognize real” - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev arrives in London to support training partner, Guram Kutateladze

UFC middleweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev has arrived in London to show his support to Georgian contender Guram Kutateladze, who is scheduled to face Kauê Fernandes at UFC Fight Night in London. Both fighters are known to be good friends and sparring partners, and their rapport is evident in their recent interaction that was captured on camera.

Their kinship caught the attention of fans. Chimaev and Kutateladze were witnessed interacting, where the Russian contender was seemingly encouraging his sparring partner.

Check out the video of Khamzat Chimaev below:

Fans on X were quick to share their thoughts regarding Chimaev's behavior towards his sparring partner.

"Real recognize real. Chimaev showing up for his brother Guram—this is what loyalty in MMA looks like."

Another fan wrote:

"The wolf is in the house"

Others commented:

"This is the loyal friend."

"So inspirational"

"This man's support system is insane."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's show of support for Guram Kutateladze [Screenshot Courtesy: ChampRDS on X]

Michael Page shares his prediction on potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

After Khamzat Chimaev defeated Robert Whittaker via first-round submission at UFC 308, he is expected to face the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis in his next bout. UFC contender Michael 'Venom' Page shared his thoughts on the potential bout.

'MVP' praised Chimaev's performance against Whittaker, however, he believes the Russian fighter's endurance is inferior to that of Du Plessis. In an episode of the Overdogs podcast hosted by Mike Perry, the Brit said:

"He looked better in the last fight. Obviously it didn't last long so we didn't get to see it. But normally, he is like, Crash Bandicoot the first round. And then, his energy dips."

He continued:

"If anybody was to [defeat Chimaev], it would be Dricus. Because, that is the muscular endurance. These guys that are, might have the muscular endurance to be fighting at seven, the whole fight. So, if you don't kill him and get him out of there in that first round, second round, then, you're gonna have a problem for the rest of the fight."

Check out Michael Page's prediction below:

