  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Real warrior" - Fans praise Mohammad Yahya following his reaction to gruesome UFC Abu Dhabi eye injury

"Real warrior" - Fans praise Mohammad Yahya following his reaction to gruesome UFC Abu Dhabi eye injury

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 27, 2025 07:32 GMT
Mohammad Yahya (pictured) suffered a TKO loss at UFC Abu Dhabi. [Image courtesy: @yahyamma on Instagram]
Mohammad Yahya (pictured) suffered a TKO loss at UFC Abu Dhabi. [Image courtesy: @yahyamma on Instagram]

Mohammad Yahya endured one of the worst beatdowns in MMA history, suffering a brutal TKO loss to Steven Nguyen on the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims, which left him with an eye injury. However, the fighter's reaction to the loss struck the right chords with the fans.

Ad

Nguyen etched his name in the record books as he knocked down his opponent a record six times during the contest. While Yahya survived the onslaught in the first two rounds, the fight was stopped in between rounds after his left eye was swollen shut from the damage incurred, granting 'The Ninja' a TKO win.

Following the fight, the fans raged on social media, faulting referee Jason Herzog for not stopping the fight earlier, while the media started questioning whether a three-knockdown rule, akin to boxing, should be implemented in MMA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite all this, Yahya has handled the loss with grit and composure. In a social media post following the bout, he shared pictures of the eye injury, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"ALHAMDOULILAH."

Check out Mohammad Yahya's eye injury below:

Ad

Suffice it to say, the fighter's bold reaction inspite of the setback impressed MMA fans, with many flooding his comments section singing praises for 'The UAE Warrior'.

Kickboxing champion @yokubov_furkatbek wrote:

"Real warrior"

@feruz__Usmanov chimed in:

"I['m] proud of you, brother."

@7000.v opined:

"You walked into the cage when others only talked. Win or lose, you did what most never had the courage to try. That makes you a legend — no matter what comes next."
Ad

@baaaanano wrote:

"You are an absolute animal to have kept going as long as you did."

Check out a few other comments praising Mohammad Yahya below:

Screenshots courtesy: @yahyamma on Instagram
Screenshots courtesy: @yahyamma on Instagram

Yahya is now 0-3 in the UFC with his two most recent fights ending in TKO losses. His opponent and Dana White's Contender Series alumn, Nguyen, is currently 1-1 in the promotion.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications