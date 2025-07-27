"Real warrior" - Fans praise Mohammad Yahya following his reaction to gruesome UFC Abu Dhabi eye injury

Mohammad Yahya endured one of the worst beatdowns in MMA history, suffering a brutal TKO loss to Steven Nguyen on the UFC Abu Dhabi prelims, which left him with an eye injury. However, the fighter's reaction to the loss struck the right chords with the fans.Nguyen etched his name in the record books as he knocked down his opponent a record six times during the contest. While Yahya survived the onslaught in the first two rounds, the fight was stopped in between rounds after his left eye was swollen shut from the damage incurred, granting 'The Ninja' a TKO win.Following the fight, the fans raged on social media, faulting referee Jason Herzog for not stopping the fight earlier, while the media started questioning whether a three-knockdown rule, akin to boxing, should be implemented in MMA.Despite all this, Yahya has handled the loss with grit and composure. In a social media post following the bout, he shared pictures of the eye injury, writing:&quot;ALHAMDOULILAH.&quot;Check out Mohammad Yahya's eye injury below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuffice it to say, the fighter's bold reaction inspite of the setback impressed MMA fans, with many flooding his comments section singing praises for 'The UAE Warrior'.Kickboxing champion @yokubov_furkatbek wrote:&quot;Real warrior&quot;@feruz__Usmanov chimed in:&quot;I['m] proud of you, brother.&quot;@7000.v opined:&quot;You walked into the cage when others only talked. Win or lose, you did what most never had the courage to try. That makes you a legend — no matter what comes next.&quot;@baaaanano wrote:&quot;You are an absolute animal to have kept going as long as you did.&quot;Check out a few other comments praising Mohammad Yahya below:Screenshots courtesy: @yahyamma on InstagramYahya is now 0-3 in the UFC with his two most recent fights ending in TKO losses. His opponent and Dana White's Contender Series alumn, Nguyen, is currently 1-1 in the promotion.