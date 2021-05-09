"Really disgusted" - Jon Jones adds to criticism over Diego Sanchez's training video with Joshua Fabia

Jon Jones has reflected on the recent drama involving Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia, a central talking point in the MMA world. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC light heavyweight champion took note of a recent training clip that emerged featuring Sanchez and Fabia.

In a recent tweet, Jon Jones wrote that he was "without words" and disgusted after seeing Sanchez's latest training clip with Fabia. The clip showcases Sanchez being hung upside down, with Fabia kicking his body and hitting his head.

Jones also mentioned that as someone who knows Sanchez, he feels that training with Fabia is the last thing the UFC veteran needs.

Jon Jones' reaction to Diego Sanchez's training clip

Diego Sanchez was recently let go by the UFC. After his departure, UFC president Dana White mentioned that Sanchez needed to get away from Fabia and fired shots at the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

Sanchez was initially set to face Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vegas 26 event. However, his departure forced the UFC to book Cerrone against Alex Morono.

Jon Jones himself is having issues with the UFC

Jon Jones himself is currently having issues with the UFC. The organization and Jones seemingly failed to agree to a potential fight against newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC president Dana White indicated that instead of rewarding Jones with a heavyweight title shot, the UFC was looking to book Ngannou for a rematch against Derrick Lewis.

Jones reportedly asked for a total of $30 million, according to UFC president Dana White. However, the former light heavyweight king quickly claimed he never discussed a payday so big with Dana White or the UFC.

With Jon Jones currently looking for new management, it remains to be seen if a fight against Ngannou could be booked for the UFC heavyweight title in the future.