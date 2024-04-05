"Really hit rock bottom" - Fans torn after Logan Paul and KSI announce new PRIME partnership with the Toronto Raptors

Logan Paul and KSI recently announced their new PRIME partnership with the Toronto Raptors, and fans had varied reactions to it. The new partnership will see PRIME become the new official sports drink of the Canadian NBA franchise.

Paul and KSI made the partnership with the 2019 NBA champions official in a collaborated Instagram post. They wrote:

"@raptors x @drinkprime Hydration - Prime Hydration becomes the new Official Sports Drink Partner of the Toronto Raptors"

It appears as though Raptors fans were not too thrilled about the announcement, as there was a mixed reaction to it.

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some complimented PRIME's success, while others noted that they believe the partnership is a downgrade. They wrote:

"Raps really hit rock bottom"

"Prime is literally taking over the sports and entertainment industry"

"We used to be a proper, semi respectable franchise"

Fan reaction regarding PRIME's partnership with the Raptors [Image courtesy: @raptors and @ksi - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Paul and KSI have any other franchises in mind for collaborations. They have a number of sponsorship deals with star athletes and have taken the sports drink market by storm in such a short amount of time.

Logan Paul opens about PRIME logo being in the center of WWE ring at WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul recently opened up about the new partnership between PRIME and WWE, which will see the sports drink logo in the center of the ring beginning tomorrow night at WrestleMania XL.

For years, WWE appeared to be against the inclusion of ads in the ring rather than adopting the UFC's approach to selling ad space for brands to feature their logo on the octagon canvas.

During his appearance on today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Logan Paul mentioned that there was an opportunity under the new ownership at TKO, and he took advantage of it. He said:

"TKO, publicly traded now and I think it's a new era of WWE...But with that came the real estate of the center [of the] ring and I thought 'How cool would it be if a company that I founded took that position?' We happen to have the revenue for it...WrestleMania this year I'm gonna be wrestling on a logo that I sketched on a notepad. That's crazy." [2:04:44 - 2:05:40]

Check out the full episode below:

