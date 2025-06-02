"Really tuff out there" - Fans grimace at the utter pain Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex delivered in her stunning U.S. debut

When Stamp Fairtex stepped onto American soil for the first time two years ago, she seized the spotlight with a peformance that still echoes through the mixed martial arts world.

The moment came at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion's historic U.S. debut at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, in May 2023. In front of a discerning American crowd, the Thai sensation faced hometown favorite Alyse Anderson in an atomweight MMA showdown.

Relive the exciting matchup by watching the clip below:

From the opening bell, Stamp dictated the pace. She thwarted Anderson takedown attempts with solid knees and peppered her with a steady stream of jabs and kicks that kept the American of balance.

Anderson pressed forward into the second round, still hunting for a takedown. However, Stamp had other plans. She drilled a knee to the body that stopped 'Lil' Savage' in her tracks and then unleashed a thudding body kick that floored her opponent.

A flurry of punches from Stamp followed, prompting the referee to step in and halt the bout at 2:27 of round two.

That emphatic finish quickly became a viral highlight — and even today, fans recall it as if it happened yesterday:

Stamp Fairtex works on returning to action

Now, Stamp Fairtex is on the road to recovery.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since last year due to a torn meniscus sustained in training. She was originally penciled to make a comeback for a ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification tiff against interim divisional titlist Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173, which was scheduled for August 1 at Denver's Ball Center.

Unfortunately, Stamp's first assignment since becoming the divisional queen in September 2023 was derailed when she aggravated her surgically repaired knee during preparation.

The reinjury forced her to withdraw from the bout and ultimately led her to vacate the throne — a difficult but necessary decision.

In her absence, Zamboanga was elevated to full status as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

With her recovery ongoing, Stamp remains hopeful. If all goes well, she plans to return to action before the year comes to a close.

