"Reason why a lot of people know about Muay Thai" - Fans give Rodtang his flowers in spearheading Muay Thai's global explosion

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may have just redefined our perception of Muay Thai thanks to his meteoric rise in ONE Championship.

The flyweight Muay Thai king has indeed made "the art of eight limbs" a lot more popular since he joined ONE Championship back in 2018.

Just like the legends before him, Rodtang has demonstrated to the world that he's an indomitable warrior, a master tactician, and a highly entertaining showman.

'The Iron Man,' with all his in-ring antics, fast movements, and brawling fighting style, is one of the most revered strikers in the combat sports world. Now, whenever we think of Muay Thai, we think of first and foremost the man with the iron chin, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In light of his return on June 7 at ONE 167 at Impact Arena, ONE Championship paid tribute to the living legend with an Instagram reel that pierced the hearts of many fans below:

"To the young man that made his ONE debut in 2018, you didn't just win a fight, you've inspired the next generation and captured the hearts of millions."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Denis Puric and all other events at ONE 167 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American subscribers in Canada and the US.

"I don't want a half-a**ed Rodtang" - Denis Puric wants a all-out war with Rodtang upon Thai fighter's anticipated return from injury

Newest Rodtang challenger 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric wants to be taken seriously by 'The Iron Man' ahead of their non-title kickboxing bout at ONE 167.

Puric reminds us that he has a lot more to bring to the table even after capturing a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Bad Co. representative Jacob Smith last month.

While not many want to cross paths with 'The Iron Man' in full-fledged kickboxing or Muay Thai brawl, Denis Puric is the exception. He wants to prove to the world and himself that he can go strike-for-strike with a living legend of the sport.

Sending a message to Rodtang via his Team CSK representative, Puric said:

"I hope he's training because I want the best Rodtang. I don't want a half-assed Rodtang in the ring, trust me, man, I'm coming. I'm bringing the heat."