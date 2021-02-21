Reason why UFC fighters like Andrei Arlovski paint their toenails

Andrei Arlovski's professional MMA career is stretched well over two decades. The former UFC heavyweight champion has explored the corners of some of the biggest MMA promotions in the world. Best known for his longevity, it is not uncommon to see Andrei Arlovski embrace unusual practice of painting his toenails.

Apparently, it helps the fighters to prevent their toenails from cracking or splitting up. A layer of nail polish above the toe reportedly hardens the toenail, which minimizes the danger of the nail being battered during the fight - while kicking or enduring toe stomps.

The efforts that fighters have to put in to land a successful kick has often resulted in having their toenails broken. Plus, being on the receiving end of constant foot stomps also plays it's part in damaging the toenail. Many fighters choose to paint their toenails to circumvent that.

Apart from Andrei Arlovski, which UFC stars have had their toenails pained?

Andrei Arlovski is not the only UFC fighter to paint his toenails before a fight. Frank Trigg, Jeff Monson, Chris Leben, Yoel Romero, and Chuck Liddell are some of the other big names who have stepped into the octagon with their toenails painted.

However, most fans are not aware about why fighters indulge in painting their toenails, simply because no one has specifically addressed it.

I’m still trying to figure out why Yoel Romero paints his toenails. Is it a fashion statement? Hiding nail fungus? #FridayThoughts #UFC pic.twitter.com/m1sFoYC2SW — bianca coffy (@__the__b) August 28, 2020

However, it can be argued that painting toenails is nothing but a form of expression. According to legendary mixed martial artist, Bas Rutten, many fighters paint their toenails just to show "support".

"I guess it's a supporting thing. Fighters (are) doing it, but this morning I called Kimbo (Slice), I said 'why are you painting your toenails black?' and he said the same thing... His whole family painted their toenails black, including his mother as support. If you that as a support thing, that's good," said Rutten.