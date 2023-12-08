"REBECCA!" - Fans flock back to Michael Bisping after YouTuber MMA Guru's massive looking snaps emerge

MMA fans recently fired back at Michael Bisping after recent snaps emerged of MMA Guru looking massive and contradicting the former TUF winner's characterization of the popular YouTuber.

Fans took to Reddit, where they made light of 'The Count's' comments about MMA Guru and noted that he isn't short, fat, and miserable like Bisping claimed. Some took jibes at the former UFC middleweight champion, while others commented by suggesting he take advantage of the recent photos for a future YouTube video.

Fans wrote:

"Yeah, I was desperately waiting for Bispings "That YouTuber is taller than I thought" reaction video." [Active-Advice-6077 - Reddit]

"he's still a miserable hater and bisping is one of the more well versed sh*t talkers so he'll have a new banger for us at some point I bet lmfao" [existentialkush - Reddit]

"REBECCA!" [AlienMantid - Reddit]

"Okay so he’s a tall fat miserable hater lol I hardly think Bisping is going to eat his words" [VoltairesBarista - Reddit]

"Bisping insults everyone by calling them short and it turns out the mma guru is actually taller than him" [Pimping_A_Butterfly - Reddit]

"Dude is tall, big, a bit overweight and not a bad looking dude all things considered. MMA Guru is the winner" [TheWarmBandit - Reddit]

Reddit comments

It remains to be seen whether Michael Bisping will respond after the snaps of MMA Guru were released.

Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington will be a dangerous opponent for Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards next Saturday at UFC 296.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer said that he believes that 'Chaos' will be a very dangerous opponent on fight night because of what's at stake. He mentioned that Covington's past title shots and age are a factor in the heightened pressure he will be under to perform, saying:

"He's 36-years-old. This is his last title fight, it's as simple as that. This will be his third time fighting for the belt, twice against Kamaru Usman, didn't get the job done. Got stopped once, went to a decision the next time. Very competitive fights though, but it doesn't matter. He didn't win, he didn't become the champion." [1:35 - 1:54]

Check out the full video below: